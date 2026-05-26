Man dead after being run over by front-end loader, Jacksonville police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead after he was run over by a piece of heavy machinery in Oceanway on Tuesday, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

It happened around 11 a.m. in the 10400 block of Alta Drive, north of Interstate 295 and Heckscher Drive.

JSO said that JFRD responded to the scene and pronounced the man dead.

Police reviewed video surveillance and spoke to witnesses, who said they saw the man, who was around 60 years old, approach the front of a moving front-end loader.

The man approached and the position of the bucket was so that the driver could not see the man, police said.

Police said the man was run over by the front-end loader and the incident is being investigated by OSHA as an accident.

At this time, it does not appear that anyone was at fault.

The man who was killed is not employed at the business, police said. He was a contracted dump truck driver doing a pick up for another facility.

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