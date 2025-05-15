Man dead, shooter at large after a shooting on Jacksonville’s Westside

There was a deadly shooting Thursday in what neighbors say has always been a quiet community in Jacksonville’s Westside.

“I’ve been six years living in here, in this house. This is a more quiet neighborhood,” said neighbor Juan Cabrerra. “Close to this neighborhood, you don’t hear nothing, nothing at all.”

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office investigators said it all happened just after 4 a.m. on Wheat Road, near I-295 and 103rd Street.

When police arrived on scene, investigators say they found a man in his late 30s shot multiple times. He was rushed to the hospital, but later died from his injuries.

JSO told Action News Jax the suspected shooter was still at large. Investigators had no details on who they were looking for in connection with the shooting.

“I don’t get nervous because really. The people that get nervous is the people [that are] dealing with this stuff,” explained Cabrerra. “I bet you there was something wrong happening. ‘You don’t got the money, or you don’t got the drugs,’ pop pop pop.”

Cabrerra said he ultimately hopes this doesn’t become a trend in his neighborhood, and that the person responsible is brought to justice.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is now asking that anybody with information call JSO at 904-630-0500, or submit an anonymous report with Crime Stoppers by calling 866-845-TIPS.

