Man dead in shooting inside Jacksonville home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE, 7:40 AM: Jacksonville police gave an update about the large police presence in the Carver Manor neighborhood Monday morning. Police said a man is dead after a shooting at a home in the 5200 block of Boilard Drive.

Police were called to the home for a report of a shooting just before 2:30 a.m. Responding officers found a male in his 20s suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead, police said.

Police said there were four people in the home when the shooting occurred. The other three occupants have been detained by police and were taken downtown for questioning.

Investigators do not know what prompted the shooting or the relationship of those in the home, police said at a news conference.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org. You can also stay anonymous and contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

END UPDATE:

6 AM: Multiple Jacksonville police officers and a crime scene van are in the Moncrief area Monday morning. A large area has been cordoned off with crime scene tape in the area of Boilard Drive and Dostie Drive East.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office told Action News Jax they are investigating an undetermined death.

Action News Jax has a crew on the scene.

*This article will be updated with new details when we learn more.

