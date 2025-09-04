Man dies after being thrown from truck in crash on SR 207 in St. Johns County, FHP says

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A 68-year-old man from Elkton died Thursday morning in a crash on State Road 207, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The man, who was driving a pickup truck, was driving eastbound on Armstrong Road to continue onto Don Manuel Road.

An SUV, driven by a 47-year-old woman from St. Augustine, was driving southbound in the right lane on SR 207, FHP said.

FHP said the man’s truck “continued into the path” of the SUV on SR 207, causing the front right side of the truck to hit the front left side of the SUV.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Troopers said the man was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the truck.

He died at the scene of the crash, FHP said, and the woman driving the SUV was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.