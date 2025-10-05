Man dies after late-night shooting on Philips Highway

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead after a shooting Saturday night on Jacksonville’s Southside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Officers were called around 9:30 p.m. to the 8200 block of Philips Highway for a report of someone shot.

When they got there, they didn’t find anyone at the scene.

A short time later, an adult man walked into a local hospital with gunshot wounds. He died shortly after arriving.

JSO’s Homicide and Crime Scene units are now investigating. The case is still being classified, and detectives are working with the Medical Examiner’s Office and the State Attorney’s Office.

Police are asking anyone with information to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or CrimeStoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

