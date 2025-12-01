Man dies after minivan falls on him in Baymeadows

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead after the vehicle he was working on fell on him Sunday night, according to Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Officers responded to the call at about 8:15 p.m. in the 8300 block of Freedom Crossing Trail in Baymeadows.

Officers located an adult male under a minivan, a JSO news release states. Officers and Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department freed the victim from under the van, and he was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, the news release states.

“What we know now is that the victim was last seen working on a friend’s vehicle at 5:30 p.m.,” the news release states. “The victim was located under the minivan by a passerby, unresponsive, just before 8:15 p.m.”

Police said it appeared the man was working on the front end of the vehicle when the jack supporting it became dislodged, causing the minivan to fall on him, the news release states.

There are no signs of foul play in the incident, police said.

