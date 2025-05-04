Man dies in Ft. George Inlet drowning

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead after drowning in Ft. George Inlet on Saturday. Emergency crews were called the area at about 6:10 p.m. for reports of a person drowning.

Crews searched for the man, said to be between 30 and 40 years old.

“The JSO Air Unit, Marine Unit along with the JFRD Marine Unit, The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission and the USCG all responded to the area and conducted an extensive search for the victim; however, he could not be located,“ a Jacksonville police news release states.

Search crews found his body Sunday morning, police said.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

He was swimming with family and friends when he went missing in the water, according to Jacksonville police.

Foul play is not suspected.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: Two escape injury in St. Johns County boat fire

Read: C&S Wholesale Services closing Baldwin distribution center, cutting 490 jobs

Read: Woman shot during fight at hotel in Jacksonville’s Highlands area

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.