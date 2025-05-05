Man dies in three-car crash in Ponte Vedra Beach

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — A 71-year-old St. Augustine man is dead after a crash involving three cars Sunday night on U.S. Highway 1 near Nease High School. The accident occurred at about 7:12 p.m. near Ray Road.

The man was traveling south on U.S. Highway 1 and was stopped at the intersection of Ray Road, according to a Florida Highway Patrol news release.

Another vehicle, driven by a 62-year-old St. Augustine man, was also traveling south on the highway and failed to stop crashing into the rear of the victim’s car, the news release states.

After rear-ending the car, the 62-year-old vehicle’s struck another car that was also stopped at the intersection, the news release states. That car was driven by a 49-year-old Ponte Vedra man who had four passengers.

Two of those passengers, an 87-year-old man and a 75-year-old woman, both from Ponte Vedra, sustained minor injuries.

The 62-year-old driver that hit the cars also sustained minor injuries, the news release states.

