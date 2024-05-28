Man drowns off St. Simons Island over Memorial Day weekend, Glynn County Fire Rescue says

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. — A man drowned over the Memorial Day weekend off St. Simons Island, Glynn County Fire Rescue said.

It happened Sunday afternoon at the Massengale Park beach, GCFR said in a news release.

A lifeguard came to help the man and removed him from the water.

GCFR said the man was unconscious, so lifeguards began doing CPR.

Paramedics from GCFR arrived and “initiated advanced life support protocols,” according to the release.

They took the man to Southeast Georgia Health Systems in Brunswick, but he later died.

