Man faces molestation charges following St. Johns County investigation that started last year

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office arrested Ed Thomson, 58, on two counts of lewd or lascivious molestation.

The investigation into Thomson began in December 2024 when a victim came forward to report a delayed incident of sexual abuse, a sheriff’s office social media post states.

The victim documented years of sexual abuse, accusing Thomson of inappropriate touching and behavior, the post states.

During the investigation, detectives identified a second victim who also detailed a long history of sexual abuse, according to the sheriff’s office post. Detectives executed a search warrant at Thomson’s home on Oct. 30 and seized numerous electronic devices, the post states.

Thomson was being held in the St. Johns County Jail on no bond, the sheriff’s office stated Wednesday.

Authorities are asking anyone who believes they may have been a victim of Thomson to contact the sheriff’s office at 904-824-8304.

