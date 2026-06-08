Man facing multiple felony charges after police say he was selling drugs out of Jacksonville motel

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Detectives with Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office’s Narcotics Unit removed what they said is more than 7,000 potentially fatal doses of Fentanyl and other illicit drugs during a bust in the Magnolia Gardens area.

The May 15 operation targeted 32-year-old Allen Johnson, who was identified as selling drugs from a motel, a JSO social media post states.

Police said Johnson conducted his drug sales from motels located off Edgewood Avenue. Narcotics Unit detectives focused on building evidence against Johnson to secure a search warrant for his room, the social media post states.

Johnson later moved to a different motel, also off Edgewood Avenue and continued selling drugs from his new location, police said. Detectives subsequently obtained a search warrant for this new room where Johnson was arrested.

During the bust, JSO said the following was recovered:

14.8 grams of Fentanyl (7,400+ potentially fatal doses)

333.9 grams of Cathinone

50.9 grams of Powder Cocaine

22.8 grams of Crack Cocaine

20 grams of Methamphetamine

2.5 pounds of Marijuana

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