Man fatally shot in business on Lane Avenue South: JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead after being fatally shot inside a business in the 1500 block of Lane Avenue South on Saturday evening.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO), officers were called to a person shot inside a business around 3 p.m. When officers arrived, they found an adult male shot to death.

JFRD soon responded and pronounced the man dead. Multiple people of interest were detained.

JSO Homicide Unit and Crime Scene detectives have responded, and an investigation is underway.

JSO says there is a person in custody, and there are no outstanding suspects.

They are asking anyone with information to contact JSO by phone at 904-630-0500 or by email at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org.

