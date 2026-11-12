Local

Man found dead inside home after fire on Alicante Road, SJCFR says

By Malina Cureton, Action News Jax
St. Johns County Fire Rescue
By Malina Cureton, Action News Jax

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A man was found dead inside a residence on Alicante Road following a fire, says the St. Johns County Fire Rescue.

According to SJCFR, firefighters responded to the residential structure fire around 1:50 p.m. The fire had already self-extinguished when firefighters arrived.

A man was found dead inside the residence.

SJCFR says the state fire marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the fire. No suspicious circumstances at this time.

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Malina Cureton

Malina Cureton, Action News Jax

Malina Cureton is a Content Creator/Coordinator for Action News Jax.



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