Man found dead inside home after fire on Alicante Road, SJCFR says

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A man was found dead inside a residence on Alicante Road following a fire, says the St. Johns County Fire Rescue.
According to SJCFR, firefighters responded to the residential structure fire around 1:50 p.m. The fire had already self-extinguished when firefighters arrived.
A man was found dead inside the residence.
SJCFR says the state fire marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the fire. No suspicious circumstances at this time.
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