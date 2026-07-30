Man found dead in retention pond in Jacksonville’s Beach Haven neighborhood

Jacksonville, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man found in a retention pond in Jacksonville. Police say they responded to reports of an unresponsive man floating in the pond at Coquina Bay apartments on San Pablo Road.

Action News Jax crews saw crime scene tape surrounding the area for hours, and spotted several JSO cars and a crime scene unit van at the scene.

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Neighbors told us they’ve never seen so much police activity in the area.

“My first thought was really just what happened. Cuz it’s weird to see police tape everywhere,” said Brhiannon Tucker, who has lived there for about three years.

“It’s very rare to see them back here,” Tucker said.

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JSO says before they could arrive, bystanders had pulled the man from the water. He was pronounced dead by Jacksonville Fire and Rescue.

“If there was foul play that happened, I just think it’s a general, like people should just be careful and also be nice to each other,” Tucker said.

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JSO says the victim has not been identified, and homicide detectives are investigating.

We are still working to find out what led up to this situation, if the man drowned and if they suspect foul play.

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