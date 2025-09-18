Man found lying on the Hart Expressway

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is trying to determine how a man ended up lying on the Hart Expressway on Thursday night.

Troopers were called to the Hart Bridge Expressway around 11:15 p.m.

A pickup truck traveling northbound was found stopped against a concrete barrier wall at Commodore Point Expressway.

According to an FHP report, its driver was found on the road about a half mile away.

Investigators are trying to figure out how the man fell out of the truck and whether there was anyone else with him at the time.

The victim, described as a man in his 40s from Tallahassee, is hospitalized in critical condition.

