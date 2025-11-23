Man injured in drive-by shooting on Cesery Boulevard, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says a man in his early 20s was shot in the leg early this morning while riding in a car on Cesery Boulevard.

Police say the shooting happened around 5:15 a.m. after a confrontation on Mills Creek Road.

The victim’s vehicle, which had three other people inside, was hit by gunfire from two other cars as they drove along Cesery Boulevard.

The man was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition, according to JSO.

Detectives are talking to witnesses who were in the car at the time of the shooting.

JSO is asking anyone with information to call them at 904-630-0500 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-866-845-TIPS.

