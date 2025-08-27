Man injured in shooting in Jacksonville’s Woodstock neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was injured in a shooting Wednesday evening in Jacksonville’s Woodstock community. The shooting occurred at about 7 p.m. Tuesday in the 3000 block of Imperial Street, according to a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office news release. Officers responded to the area and found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

“The initial investigation has revealed the victim was at a residence when an unknown suspect exited a vehicle and shot him,” the news release states. The shooter then got back into the vehicle and drove off. The victim was taken to the hospital in “non-life-threatening condition,” the news release states.

