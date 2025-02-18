Man injured in shooting near Jacksonville Heights

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was hospitalized early Tuesday after being shot on Jacksonville’s Westside. Jacksonville police were called to the 5600 block of California Avenue at about 12:45 a.m. for a person shot.

Officers arrived on the scene and found a man in his mid-50s suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg, a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office news release states. He was taken to the hospital and treated.

“The initial investigation revealed the victim was involved in an altercation with an unknown male,” the news release states. “During the altercation, the suspect shot at the victim multiple times, striking him one time in the leg.”

No arrests were made.

