Man injured in shooting on Norwood Avenue, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was shot in the abdomen early Sunday in Jacksonville, and police have not identified a suspect, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

Officers responded at about 2:27 a.m. to a local hospital, where the man, who is in his late teens, had arrived with apparent gunshot wounds, Sgt. D. Hancock of JSO said.

He underwent surgery and is in stable condition.

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Investigators determined the shooting happened in the 5600 block of Norwood Avenue.

Crime scene detectives are processing the scene for evidence, and detectives are canvassing for surveillance video and following up on leads.

The victim is cooperating with the investigation, police said. No shell casings were recovered at the scene, and no other homes or businesses have been reported struck by gunfire.

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Police said the shooting does not appear to be domestic-related and is believed to be an isolated incident. Authorities said they do not know whether the victim knew the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500, email JSOCRIMETIPS@JAXSHERIFF.ORG, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

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