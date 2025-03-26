Man injured in Southside shooting after being followed by vehicle

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was shot in the buttocks early Tuesday near a shopping center in the area of Atlantic and Southside boulevards. The victim told police he was driving in his vehicle and was being followed by someone he knew.

The victim told police he pulled over in the 9300 block of Atlantic Boulevard and someone from the vehicle that was following him approached his car and shot him, Jacksonville police said at a news conference Tuesday morning.

The victim drove himself to the nearby Palms at Beacon Pointe apartment complex and called police. He was taken to the hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

No arrests were made.

