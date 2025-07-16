Man killed by Jacksonville police during domestic call, two officers injured

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was shot and killed by Jacksonville police late Tuesday after a violent confrontation at a home in northeast Jacksonville, according to the sheriff’s office

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at about 11:20 p.m. at the home in the 12500 block of Brahma Bull Circle W. in response to a domestic disturbance, JSO said Wednesday morning at a media briefing near the crime scene.

Officers arrived at the scene, entered the home, and heard loud frantic screaming from a locked room. Officers kicked the door down and saw a man holding a woman by the hair while she clutched a young child, police said. The woman was reportedly pregnant with the man’s child, police said.

Officers used a taser to separate the two, but the man continued fighting and attacked the officers knocking one over and driving another through the kitchen, police said.

After about 30 to 45 minutes struggling with the man, two officers and a sergeant shot him, police said. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Two officers received minor injuries.

Police have not released the man’s man.

