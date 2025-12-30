Man killed by Jacksonville police during Oceanway traffic stop identified

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Action News Jax has learned the identity of the man shot and killed by a Jacksonville police officer during a traffic stop in Oceanway on Monday.

Allen Rush was shot during the traffic stop in which officers said they were looking for a man accused of stealing a car and breaking in to businesses.

Police said they were looking for a man named William Lowe. Investigators set up surveillance and were watching a home in the 300 block of Ponce Boulevard that they believed he was in.

After about an hour, at 6:30 p.m., police said they saw Lowe exit the home and get into the passenger seat of a car that arrived at the residence. Officers initiated the stop when the car attempted to drive away from the home. Lowe identified himself, and was taken into custody, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said at a news conference Monday night.

As Lowe was being taken into custody, a second officer attempted to get the driver into custody, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Chief Alan Parker said at the news conference.

Police did not identify the driver, but family and friends told Action News Jax he’s Allen Rush.

“As he’s getting him out of the car, that suspect begins to fight,” Parker said about the driver. “They fight pretty hard, they go to the ground. During the altercation that suspect produces a handgun and the officer was luckily able to shoot him in the head ...” Parker said.

The officer was identified as Zachary Jennings who has been with JSO for 8 years.

This is the 17th person killed by a Jacksonville officer this year.

