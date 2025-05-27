Man killed in hit-and-run in parking lot of Arlington pharmacy

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle Monday night in the back parking lot of a pharmacy in Arlington. Police said the victim was hit at Walgreens, 7224 Merrill Road, Jacksonville, at about 11:45 p.m.

After he was hit, he was dragged a short distance before the driver left the scene, Jacksonville police said.

Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department pronounced him dead at the scene, police said.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The identity of the victim was not released. An arrest was not made. Investigators remained at the scene behind the store early Tuesday looking for clues. Police did not have any vehicle information.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 630-0500 or anonymously through First Coast CrimeStoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.