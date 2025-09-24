Man killed in hit and run in Jacksonville on Lem Turner Road

A pedestrian was killed early Wednesday in Jacksonville in the 9400 block of Lem Turner Road after being struck in a hit and run crash. Someone called 911 dispatched at 6:50 a.m. to report that a person was laying in the roadway.

Officers arrived to find a man in his 40s near the entrance of the lot of Roses grocery store. He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said at a news conference.

Investigators remained at the scene Wednesday morning looking through surveillance video to try and identify a suspect and a vehicle. Anyone with information about the hit and run is asked to call Jacksonville police.

