Man killed in shooting in Jacksonville’s Ribault neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead after a shooting Sunday night in the Ribault area of Jacksonville. Police were called to the 2600 block of Palmdale Street at about 8:55 p.m. in response to a shooting.

Officer arrived finding a man in his 20s suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, a Jacksonville police news release states. Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department brought the victim to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, the news release states.

No arrests were announced.

