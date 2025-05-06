Man killed in shooting on Jacksonville’s Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead after a shooting Monday night on Jacksonville’s Westside. Police were called to the 7400 block of Ricker Road at about 8:15 p.m. responding to a person shot.

Officer arrived to find an adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department pronounced him dead at the scene, a Jacksonville police news release states.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Police said multiple people of interest were detained at the scene. No arrests were announced.

“At this time, the circumstances that led to the victim’s death are unknown, and the investigation into the associations of the people involved is continuing,” the news release states.

Police are asking that anyone with information about the shooting call Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office by phone at 904-630-0500, by email at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org, or through Crimestoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: Police, FWC tracking black bear spotted in downtown St. Augustine

Read: Man, dog killed in suspected black bear attack in Southwest Florida

Read:

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.