Man pulled from water at Huguenot Park; death under investigation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was found floating in the water Sunday afternoon at Huguenot Memorial Park in Jacksonville.

Beachgoers pulled him to shore and called for help around 12:30 p.m.

Ocean Rescue and Jacksonville Fire and Rescue crews performed CPR and took him to UF Health North.

The man was identified as Vincent Ruberto. His condition has not been confirmed.

Police found his car, a silver Chevy Cruze, at the park. His wallet, phone, and over $1,500 in cash were recovered from the vehicle.

The medical examiner has been notified. Right now, the case is being classified as an “undetermined death.”

