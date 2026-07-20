Man sentenced to 20 years for pipe bomb explosion that sent a Putnam County deputy to the hospital

PALATKA, Fla. — The man responsible for a pipe bomb exploding on a Putnam County deputy will spend the next 20 years in prison.

Charles Legault was sentenced on Friday after pleading no contest to several charges, including making and possessing an explosive device, carrying a concealed firearm and armed meth trafficking.

On April 5, 2024, Legault was pulled over on Mosely Avenue. As the deputy searched Legault’s vehicle, a PVC pipe containing chlorine and brake fluid exploded and covered Sgt. Ryan Owens with chemicals.

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Action News Jax told you that Owens’ vest took a bulk of the shrapnel that flew during the explosion. He was left with a powder on his face that he inhaled. Owens was rushed to the hospital with respiratory issues. He was able to make a full recovery.

“The defendant is a very dangerous individual who will be off our streets for a long time,” State Attorney R.J. Larizza said in a news release. “It is a troubling reality that there are people out there who engage in such activities. Our communities are safe with his absence from the streets!”

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Pipe bomb explodes in deputy's face

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