Local

Man shot in arm, doesn’t tell Jacksonville police what happened

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Police lights.
Police lights (Polack/Adobe Stock)
By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville police were dispatched to a hospital Tuesday night in response to a person who showed up there shot.

When officers arrived at about 7:18 p.m., "the victim refused to provide any information about what occurred," a police news release states.

“At this time, no scene has been located and there is no suspect information,” the news release states.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!