Man shot to death at Mayport apartment complex

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 23-year-old man is dead after a shooting at an apartment complex Friday night in Mayport. Jacksonville police responded to the 2900 block of SR A1A at about 10:30 p.m. for a report of a person shot.

Officers arrived and found the man suffering from gunshot wounds to the abdomen, back, and neck, a Jacksonville police news release states.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue pronounced the victim dead. No arrests were made.

“At this time, the circumstances that led to the victim’s death are unknown,” the news release states. “No suspect information has been developed at this time ...”

