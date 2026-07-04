Man shot in face in Jacksonville’s Durkeeville neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was listed in critical condition after he was shot in the face early Saturday in Durkeeville. A motorist driving in the 1500 block of West 18th Street noticed the victim stumbling in the area at about 12:15 a.m., a Jacksonville police news release states.

“The driver provided the victim assistance and called 911,” the news release states. The victim, a male in his 20’s, was taken to the hospital.

Due to his injuries, police said he was unable to provide any details about what occurred, the news release states. “There’s no suspect information to provide at this time,” police said.

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