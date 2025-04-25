Man shot, injured during fight on Jacksonville’s northside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was treated for injuries after being shot in the hip late Thursday in Jacksonville’s Norwood community. The shooting occurred at about 11 p.m. in the 2100 block of Fairfax Street.

The victim was taken to the hospital and was listed in stable condition Friday morning, a Jacksonville police news release states.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

“The initial investigation revealed the victim was involved in a physical altercation with an unknown individual,” the news release states. “During the altercation, the suspect pulled out a handgun, fired a single shot in the direction of the victim, which struck him in the hip.”

The shooter left the scene on foot in an unknown direction. No arrests were made.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.