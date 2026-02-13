Man shot, killed by Jacksonville police after charging officers with knife, sheriff said

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville police shot a man to death early Friday after the officers said he charged at them with a knife. Police responded to a domestic call at about 10:10 p.m. Thursday for a report of a man armed with a knife.

After officers arrived at the location on Fox Hill Drive in Jacksonville’s Dinsmore area, they spoke with the victim and learned that the suspect, identified as 62-year-old Jose Cabrera, had left the scene.

The victim, Cabrera’s wife, told officers that he threatened her before fleeing the scene, police said at a news conference Friday morning.

The officers were able to speak with Cabrera over the phone and he told police that he was, “not going back to jail and they would have to kill him,” police said.

Officers learned that Cabrera was likely at a relatives home and responded to that area. At about 12:30 a.m. Friday, police made contact with Cabrera who was in a car.

The officers ordered the man to get out of the car. He complied and charged at the officers with the knife, police said. The three officers shot at Cabrera.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The three officers involved were all new to the force and it was their first night on patrols, police said.

The incident is the second this week in which a person was shot and killed by Jacksonville officers and the fifth officer-involved shooting this year.

