Man shot, killed at a Northwest Jacksonville laundromat

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead following a shooting on Monday in Northwest Jacksonville.

It happened around 8 a.m. Monday inside a local laundry business on Soutel Drive.

“The suspect approached the victim and shot him,” said Sgt. La’Tosha Thompson with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office’s Homicide Unit.

Investigators said the victim was a man in his early 20’s. Police are still looking for whoever pulled the trigger and working to learn the motive behind it.

The shooting comes after 11 people were shot over the weekend in Duval County.

When asked if this shooting had any relation to any of the shootings over the weekend, JSO said it was too early in the investigation to tell.

Given all the shootings recently, Sgt. Thompson has this message to the public. “We need to be safe out here and make sure that we know the gun laws and try to use some sort of conflict resolution,” said Sgt. Thompson.

