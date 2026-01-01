Man shot in leg during New Year’s fireworks celebration in Jacksonville’s Oak Hill community

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was treated for a broken leg Thursday after he was shot in the calf during a New Year’s fireworks celebration in Oak Hill. Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was called to the 5000 block of Westchase Court at midnight in reference to a person shot.

Police said the victim, a man in his mid 20s, was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

“Preliminary investigation indicates that a group of people were shooting fireworks for the holiday,” a JSO news release states. “The victim walked past the group and a male in the group began arguing with the victim. The suspect pulled out a firearm and began shooting at the victim.”

No arrests were announced.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500, go online to JSOCRIMETIPS@JAXSHERIFF.ORG, or call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 866-845-TIPS.

