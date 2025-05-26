Local

Man shot multiple times at apartment complex in Hillcrest

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was hospitalized early Monday in a shooting outside of an apartment unit in Jacksonville’s Hillcrest area.

The shooting occurred at about 3:30 a.m. at the Westwood Apartments, 1171 Lane Ave. S.

Police said they were called to the area for a report of gunfire. Officers arrived to find a man in his late 20s outside of his apartment suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police said at a news conference.

Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department rushed the victim to the hospital where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

No arrests were made.

