Man shot multiple times outside his home in Jacksonville’s Grand Park area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is recovering at the hospital after being shot multiple times Monday afternoon in Jacksonville’s Grand Park area.

Officers responded to the scene just after 2 p.m. in the 2500 block of W. 25th Street in response to a person shot. Officers arrived at the location and found the victim, a man in his 30s, inside of a residence suffering from four or five gunshot wounds, a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office news release states.

Investigators were not unable to speak to him due to his injuries, the news release states.

The initial investigation indicates that the shooter arrived at the victim’s residence in a gray BMW SUV, JSO said. A dispute ensued between the victim and the suspect, leading to the suspect firing several shots, striking the victim in the legs and torso, JSO said. After being shot, the victim managed to run back into his residence.

No arrests were made. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.

