Man shot outside Northwest Jacksonville motorcycle club

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is searching for the person who shot a man outside a local motorcycle club.

The shooting happened just before 4 a.m. Saturday at the Group Riders Motorcycle Club, located at 8142 New Kings Road.

Police said a man in his 60s was sitting in a car when he was hit in the cheek by a bullet. Officers said his injury was not life-threatening.

It’s unclear what led to the shooting. Investigators are looking to see if it was caught on surveillance video.

Investigators do not have any description of the suspect or what kind of vehicle the suspect was in.

Anyone with information is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500.

