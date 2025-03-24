Man shot in stomach during argument in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was treated at the hospital after being shot in the stomach Monday. The incident occurred around midnight in the 6800 block of Commonwealth Avenue.

“The initial investigation has revealed the victim got into a physical altercation with the suspect,” a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office news release states. “During the altercation, the suspect shot the victim one time.

“Everyone involved in this incident is currently in custody,” police said.

The victim’s injuries were not life threatening, police said.

