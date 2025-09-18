Man shot while lying in bed on Jacksonville’s Northside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man in his twenties was shot in the leg late Wednesday night while lying in bed at a home in Jacksonville’s Riverview neighborhood.

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, a gunman fired more than 10 shots from a vehicle into the house on Lauder Avenue, striking both the victim and a nearby residence.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department took the victim to a hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Crime Scene Unit Detectives are currently processing the scene, and Robbery and Violent Crime Detectives are canvassing the area for witnesses and video evidence.

JSO has stated that this appears to be an isolated incident with no further threat to the public.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or through their online tip portal.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.