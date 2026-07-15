Man stabbed to death during domestic incident at condominium complex on Atlantic Boulevard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead after he was stabbed early Wednesday during a domestic incident at Colonial Point Condominiums, 5201 Atlantic Blvd. Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was called to the complex at about 2 a.m. in response to a domestic dispute.

Officers arrived to find the victim suffering from at least one stab wound, JSO said during a news conference Wednesday morning. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Multiple people were taken to JSO’s headquarters downtown to be interviewed by detectives. No arrests were announced.

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