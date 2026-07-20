Man survives being shot eight times at Jacksonville food store

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man in his 20s survived being shot eight times on Sunday night.

The shooting happened in Jacksonville’s Panama Park neighborhood, at the Buffalo Food Store on Buffalo Avenue.

Officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said two men approached the victim and opened fire. The victim was hit several times in his side, his hand, lower back and thigh. The gunmen then ran away.

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The victim’s girlfriend drove him to the hospital. His injuries are not life-threatening.

Investigators said the victim did not know the men who shot him, but that he did know a woman who was with them.

They are relying on community information to help them solve this crime. Anyone with information is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or call in an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

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