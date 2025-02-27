Man walking down the street, shot in face in Durkeeville

A man was taken to a Jacksonville hospital in stable condition Wednesday evening after being shot in the face in Durkeeville. Jacksonville police responded to the 1000 block of Reiman Street in reference to gun shots, a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office news release states.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Officers arrived to find the victim with a gunshot wound to the face, the news release states.

“The initial investigation revealed the victim was walking near a large bush in the 1000 block of Reiman Street when he heard at least one gunshot,” the news release states. “The victim realized he was shot in the face and began to run.”

Police said the victim was not able to provide any suspect description or which direction the round came from.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: Palatka police investigating after man found shot in the face

Read: WATCH: Body camera video shows man drive car toward Jacksonville officer before being shot

Read: Jacksonville woman accused of stealing customers' wallets at multiple area stores, Walmart, Publix

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.