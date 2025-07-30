Man who killed three women in Hilliard, turned gun on himself, pronounced dead

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — The man police said shot three women to death last week inside of a home in Hilliard is dead. After shooting the women Thursday with an assault rifle in front of a 5-year-old girl, Christopher Rowell, 34, turned the gun on himself.

The women, Marissa Rowell, 32; Sandra Fogarty, 71; and Alisha Fogarty, 33, were pronounced dead at the scene inside of the home on West 12th Avenue. Rowell was taken to the hospital.

“He was previously on life support as medical staff harvested his organs,” a Nassau County news release stated Tuesday announcing that Rowell is dead.

Read: Hilliard neighbors left shaken after triple murder-suicide, claim there were warning signs

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.