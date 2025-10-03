Man wounded in shooting on Moncrief Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was treated for a gunshot wound to the buttocks Thursday night in the 5900 block of Moncrief Road. Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was called to the area at about 9 p.m. in response to an adult male shot, a JSO news release states.

The victim was taken to the hospital and was listed in critical condition with injuries characterized as non-life threatening, JSO said. The shooting was prompted by an argument between the victim and another person. “During the argument, the suspect pulled out a handgun and fired multiple shots in the direction of the victim‚” JSO’s news release states.

No arrests were made.

