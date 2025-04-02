March Madness 2025 on CBS47: When to watch the Final Four series

SAN ANTONIO, TX. — Stay in the know this week as March Madness 2025 reaches its end!

On Saturday, April 5, the final teams from each division will face off (South vs West, Midwest vs East) before sending off to the National Championship game in San Antonio, Texas.

Below is Saturday’s schedule:

Florida Gators vs Auburn Tigers | 6:09 p.m.

Houston Cougars vs Duke Blue Devils | 8:49 p.m.

Click HERE to learn more or to view the official NCAA bracket.

