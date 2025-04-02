Local

March Madness 2025 on CBS47: When to watch the Final Four series

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament - First Round - Baton Rouge BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - MARCH 22: A detailed view of the game ball with the March Madness logo during the First Round of the 2025 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament held at Pete Maravich Assembly Center on March 22, 2025 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Beau Brune/NCAA Photos via Getty Images) (Beau Brune/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)
SAN ANTONIO, TX. — Stay in the know this week as March Madness 2025 reaches its end!

On Saturday, April 5, the final teams from each division will face off (South vs West, Midwest vs East) before sending off to the National Championship game in San Antonio, Texas.

Below is Saturday’s schedule:

Florida Gators vs Auburn Tigers | 6:09 p.m.

Houston Cougars vs Duke Blue Devils | 8:49 p.m.

Click HERE to learn more or to view the official NCAA bracket.

