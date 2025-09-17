Marianas Grinds in Jacksonville makes Yelp’s Top 50 Hawaiian restaurants in U.S., Canada

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville restaurant serving up Hawaiian and Filipino flavors is getting some national recognition.

Marianas Grinds, located at 11380-10 Beach Boulevard, came in at No. 24 on Yelp’s Top 50 Hawaiian restaurants according to Yelp Elites in the U.S. and Canada.

Here’s how Yelp came up with the rankings:

“We identified businesses in the Hawaiian category, then ranked those spots based on the volume and ratings of reviews given by Yelp Elite Squad members for each business."

The Marianas Grinds dishes that Yelpers raved about included lumpia, pancit, teriyaki chicken, short ribs, and island-style BBQ.

Marianas Grinds is open Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., and on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is closed on Mondays.

