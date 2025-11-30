Massive crowds celebrate Riverfront Plaza opening and annual Christmas Tree Lighting in downtown Jax

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Downtown Jacksonville drew thousands Friday night as the city celebrated the highly anticipated grand opening of Riverfront Plaza alongside its annual Christmas Tree Lighting. City officials and families alike described the night as a major success, with strong turnout and smooth operations throughout the packed event.

The official countdown to the tree lighting energized the crowd, marking the beginning of an evening full of festivities. While the Christmas tree illuminated the skyline, much of the excitement centered around the first public look at Riverfront Plaza.

Lucas Dos-Santos was among the many locals eager to see the new space.

“You know I love how we’re opening up the park, and you know, having people come out here to downtown.”

Thousands filled the plaza throughout the night, enjoying performances on the Main Stage, the Light Boat Parade along the St. Johns River, and fireworks that capped off the celebration.

Families told Action News Jax they were excited not just about the holiday events, but also about what the new riverfront space means for future gatherings.

Parent Tihanie Collier said she’s already looking forward to bringing her children back.

“A lot of members at the landing, but now they’re saying that this is open and there’s a beautiful park there now, and then we got the lighting of the Christmas tree, and now there’s more open space for all of our children’s play and everything.”

Law enforcement officers were stationed around the area to direct traffic and ensure the boat parade moved safely along the river. Additional programming at Friendship Fountain and the JAX Artist Walk on Ice helped spread out crowds, allowing families to enjoy activities across multiple downtown attractions.

Several parents said they came prepared with plans to keep their children safe in the large crowd.

Parent Danissa Cruz shared her advice for navigating the busy event.

“Make sure you hold your kids hands at all times, and you always keep an eye on them. Don’t leave them by themselves wandering around.”

Others said they brought extended family to help keep track of their kids.

“Yeah, we brought some before we got grandma and grandpa, so we’ll put all the stress and anxiety on them, and then I’ll hit the bar or something,” said Father Oliver Candido.

City officials noted that while much of Riverfront Plaza is now open, the on-site playground is not yet available to the public.

Phase Two of construction is scheduled to begin in early 2026, bringing additional features to the waterfront destination.

