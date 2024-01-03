Local

Mathews Bridge lanes to close on Friday for rehabilitation project

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

Mathews Bridge (Florida Department of Transportation)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Drivers planning on taking the Mathews Bridge eastbound will need to take another route.

The Florida Department of Transportation issued a traffic alert on Wednesday for the planned road closures.

The Matthews Bridge is undergoing a “rehabilitation.” All eastbound lanes on the bridge will close at 9 a.m. Fri., Jan. 5, and will reopen by 6 a.m., Mon., Jan. 8.

FDOT said drivers planning eastbound travel will detour at the Hart Bridge during the lane closures. In addition, FDOT also said the westbound inside lane of the Mathews Bridge will also be closed for the duration of construction. The westbound outside lane will remain open but expect traffic delays.

