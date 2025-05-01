May begins with signature shrimp festival in Fernandina Beach

Jacksonville, Fl — Welcome to May 1, and the first of many festivals gets underway in Fernandina Beach with the opening parade at the Isle of Eight Flags Shrimp Festival at 6:00 pm. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh is tracking a warm afternoon in the mid to upper 80s well inland and upper 70s along the coast. We stay warm and mainly dry through the weekend with only a chance of a shower or storm developing by late in the Saturday and into Sunday. We ended the month of April with a rainfall deficit of -1.83″ for Jacksonville (at JIA).

Three Big Things to Know:

Condo owners may benefit from a bill described as fair and workable. Fleming Island State Senator Jennifer Bradley was talking yesterday about a new condo safety bill. HB 913 gives condo associations another year to pass a structural integrity study, and it gives the associations more ways to comply with the state’s financial requirements. Fleming says condos are becoming safer due to the bill but the financial impacts are reverberating. The bill now goes to the governor’s desk for his signature.

Neighbors are coming together to pray for a St. Johns County boy. A vigil was held last night in Julington Creek at Plantation Park for 12-year-old Parker Anderson. He was hurt Monday night in an e-bike crash on Race Track Road. Parker regained consciousness yesterday, but there’s no word on his long-term prognosis. A school crossing guard tells First Coast News she misses Parker’s smile every morning.

Urging you to keep your pets indoors - the city of Atlantic Beach is working with FWC to locate an aggressive coyote. Over two days, the coyote bit at least two people and injured a dog in the Begonia Street area. FWC says if you see a coyote - immediately shout or make a lot of noise and wave your arms. You could also throw stones or turn a hose on it.

Students across the state could benefit from a new partnership. Governor Ron DeSantis announced yesterday the Florida Department of Education and Hope Florida are launching a pilot program. It involves placing a Hope Florida Liaison at each school in select districts. The liaisons will act as points of contact to provide Hope Florida resources for students, parents and staff. Those resources include nonprofits and faith-based organizations. DeSantis says he hopes districts throughout Florida will take advantage of the program to help students and families overcome obstacles.

CBS News White House Reporter Olivia Rinaldi updates President Trump’s reaction to a disappointing GDP report and subsequent two-hour Cabinet meeting.